The new Looney Toons cartoon, set to air on HBO Max, will strip Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam of their rifles.

The move comes in response to gun violence in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Browngardt, told The New York Times: ‘We’re not doing guns. But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All of that was kind of grandfathered in.’

ADVERTISEMENT

The series airs on HBO Max and premiered last week. It features 200 new cartoons starring Porky Pig, Daffy Duck and Tweey Bird.

Elmer Fudd had traditionally chased Bugs Bunny with his catchphrase: ‘Shhh. Be vewy, vewy quiet. I’m hunting wabbits.’

Yosemite Sam, who traditionally carried pistols, will still have an array of knives according to the Daily Mail.

The cartoons will still have plenty of sticks of Acme dynamite and cartoon violence, but Fudd will no longer carry his oversized hunting rifle and Sam won’t have his pistols.

‘As much as we possibly could, we treated the production in that way.’

Artist Johnny Ryan added: ‘We’re going through this wave of anti-bullying, everybody needs to be friends, everybody needs to get along.

‘Looney Toons is pretty much the antithesis of that.

‘It’s two characters in conflict, sometimes getting pretty violent.’

Called a ‘snowflake’ reaction by one Twitter user, not everyone was happy about the decision.

One Twitter user commented: ‘Elmer fudd without his gun, is like yosemite sam without his moustache.’