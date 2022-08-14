Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BERWICK, Pa. – A man accused of mowing over people with a car as they attended a fundraising event, killing one and injuring 17, is also accused of beating a woman to death following a second crash in Pennsylvania, according to reports.

The Pennsylvania State police charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, with two counts of criminal homicide Sunday morning, WNEP-TV reported.

The sequence of tragedies occurred when one person was killed and another 17 people injured as a vehicle plowed into a crowd gathered at Intoxicology Department along West 2nd Street in the borough. People were attending a fundraiser for victims of a residential fire that killed 10 family members earlier this month, authorities said.

Following the horrific vehicular homicide with additional mass injuries, the suspect then killed a woman in a separate incident, according to law enforcement officials, Fox News Digital reported.

“On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police Bloomsburg received a call to assist Berwick Police Department with a vehicle that drove through a crowd at a community event on West 2nd Street, Berwick Borough, Columbia County,” a statement said.

Following the horrific vehicular homicide with additional mass injuries, the suspect then killed a woman in a separate incident, according to law enforcement officials, Fox News Digital reported.

Twelve victims were transported to Geisinger Danville hospital, three were rushed to Geisinger Wyoming Valley, one was taken to Berwick Hospital and one was transported to Geisinger Bloomsburg, according to the statement.

Twelve victims were transported to Geisinger Danville hospital, three were rushed to Geisinger Wyoming Valley, one was taken to Berwick Hospital and one was transported to Geisinger Bloomsburg, according to the statement.

The suspect fled the chaotic scene but was reportedly involved in another crash along Ridgewood Avenue in Nescopeck, WNEP-TV reported. As police arrived at the second crash, they found a woman dead and a man, later identified as Sura Reyes, who was then taken into custody.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office identified that woman as Rosa D. Reyes, 56. According to the coroner’s press statement, she was struck by a motor vehicle and assaulted with a hammer. There was no mention of a family relationship between Rosa Reyes and Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes.

Sura Reyes was booked at the Columbia County Correctional Facility. He is being held without bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 29.

