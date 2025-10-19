Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — Three people were hospitalized after gunfire erupted inside Carreker East, a residence hall on the Oklahoma State University campus, at approximately 3:40 a.m. Sunday, according to university police. At least one of the injured is an OSU student. Investigators say the violence followed a large, private off-campus party whose attendees later returned to the dorm.

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the campus community as the probe continues.

OSU Police responded to reports of shooting victims connected to Carreker East, a dormitory on McElroy Road, during homecoming weekend when thousands of alumni and visitors were in Stillwater. Preliminary details released by campus police indicate multiple victims sought help after the incident; all three were transported for treatment to Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

As of Sunday morning, OSU officials said there was no continuing public safety risk tied to the dorm shooting.

Authorities have not released any suspect information or a potential motive.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...