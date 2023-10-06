Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. – A New York DoorDash driver was taken into custody Wednesday after law enforcement authorities said she used the food delivery service to conceal the theft of packages left on porches on at least two occasions.

Juliana Saggaram, 33, of Queens, was arrested and is charged with two counts of petty theft as a result of the packages reported stolen on Sunday, Sept. 3, the Nassau County Police Department said.

The agency released doorbell camera video from one of the crime victims, which shows Saggaram walking up to a house with a purported food order in her hand only to leave with a package from the porch that was previously delivered to the residence, Fox News Digital reported.

Saggaram is caught on camera entering a car parked near the driveway to the home and fleeing the scene with the stolen property.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, the crime occurred on Highland Terrace in Manhasset on Sept. 3 at 4:34 p.m. and was investigated after the victim discovered the loss.

Moreover, Saggaram was also charged in a similar crime that took place at 5 p.m. the same day in Sands Point.

Investigators discovered that prior to the porch pirate thefts, Saggaram picked up an order from Chipotle for a DoorDash customer before driving in the area seeking packages left on porches to steal.

Saggaram was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to make an appearance in First District Court on Oct. 20.