NEW YORK – A doctor in New York City is facing a slew of charges as he is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women while also filming the victims exposed bodies as he violated them.

Zhi Alan Cheng, 33, was employed as a gastroenterologist at New York Presbyterian Queens. He was initially arrested in December after his girlfriend claimed he rendered her unconscious at his Astoria apartment using a surgical mask stuffed with cotton balls saturated with an unknown liquid, reported the New York Post.

The woman had no memory of the encounter, but discovered a video of Cheng sexually assaulting her. Moreover, she found additional footage of the doctor abusing other women as well.

During the investigation, authorities recovered the videos in addition to several narcotics, including fentanyl, ketamine, surgical anesthesia, and LSD, at Cheng’s residence, prosecutors said.

Cheng was indicted and arraigned on three counts of rape, 10 counts of predatory sexual assault, seven for sexual abuse, and four counts of assault, prosecutors announced Monday.

Victims in the case include women Cheng was dating and at least one patient, authorities said.

A 19-year-old female patient at the hospital in Queens is among Cheng’s victims. Prosecutors said the young woman was given a rectal exam by the doctor when it was unnecessary as she was receiving gall bladder treatment.

Cheng reportedly injected her with a liquid and raped her, The New York Times reported.

The charges against Cheng are focused on sexual assaults involving six women, who range in age from 19-47.

However, prosecutors said there are likely more women who’ve been sexually violated by the doctor since investigators found videos in Cheng’s possession that suggest he assaulted at least five other women in recent years in New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and even Thailand, reported the New York Post.

“For someone to rise to this level where you are drugging and raping a person, that doesn’t happen overnight,” Nicholas Liakas, attorney for the then 19-year-old victim, told NBC New York. “You have essentially a predator in a white coat.”

Cheng is accused of violating the woman in June 2021, more than year before his arrest.

“As caregivers, we are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of our patients – it is a sacred trust,” a spokesperson for the hospital told New York Post in a statement.

“The crimes committed by this individual are heinous, despicable, and a fundamental betrayal of our mission and our patients’ trust. We are appalled and deeply saddened by what these victims and their families have endured.”

Cheng reportedly committed one of the sex crimes on a 19-year-old female patient in an exam room at New York Presbyterian Queens. (Google Maps)

Cheng pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bond on Rikers Island.

The doctor earned his medical degree from Albany Medical College and achieved his medical license in June 2020 once he finished his residency at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.