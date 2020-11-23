Highlights

In my opinion, most of what I read about cops and crime and the justice system is advocacy.

When it comes to objectivity, there are an endless variety of crime-related organizations offering data that only fits their preconceived views.

It’s a collective sense that we can’t trust what we are reading from many sources, including research summations.

Editorial

The issue is crime-related media and research objectivity with Pew used as one example.

There are multiple times when I appreciate the Pew Research Center for its data. I also understand that Pew is a self-described advocacy organization promoting a “progressive” point of view as to crime policies, Pew.

Pew has the power to influence; their research powers dozens of major media news reports.

The larger question is whether there is anyone publishing crime data that is truly objective and nonpartisan. Beyond a few academic research centers and federal agencies, I believe the list is sparse. In my opinion, most of what I read about crime or cops is advocacy.

America’s Hope For An Objective Media Is All But Lost (direct quotes)

From the Knight Foundation: But in a new Gallup/Knight study, we’ve found the gap is growing between what Americans expect from the news and what they think they are getting. Perceptions of bias are increasing too, which further erodes the media’s ability to deliver on its promise to our democracy.