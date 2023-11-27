Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

INVERNESS, Fla. – A dismembered body was discovered in Florida and the man believed to be responsible for the grisly homicide last week was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his home, and later died of his injuries, authorities said.

Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a possible murder that took place in the town of Inverness last Thursday. Upon arrival, they knocked on the door but received no response, Fox News reported.

Deputies then checked the perimeter of the residence. In the rear yard they discovered a large butcher-style knife on the ground, blood and drag marks.

As a result, deputies believed the reporting party had relayed accurate information and that a murder had taken place. Therefore, they made additional attempts to contact anyone inside the home prior to entering and discovering Jonathan Dimick Senior, 75, seated in his living room and unresponsive, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his abdomen, authorities said in a press release.

EMS personnel responded and began to administer life-saving measures. Dimick Senior was flown to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Fox.

Detectives assumed the scene for follow-up investigation and subsequently located the dismembered body of James Banks, 67, inside the trunk of his own vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

“The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking. It is rare that a case this horrific occurs in Citrus County, but this is what we prepare for,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “It is truly unfortunate that our suspect will never be prosecuted for this brutal crime. However, thanks to the caller’s courage and our team’s quick response, Mr. Banks’ family can begin their grieving process with the knowledge that no one will ever again suffer by the hands of Mr. Dimick.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...