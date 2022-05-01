Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeatedly clamored that white extremists are the greatest terror threat to America.

However, when he was confronted Thursday during a congressional hearing he couldn’t recall a single case he’s referred from DHS to the Department of Justice for “white supremacy or domestic terrorism.”

Florida Rep. Greg Steube (R), who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, grilled Mayorkas on the topic, InfoWars reported.

Mayorkas demurred and deflected, but never could name a single case. Steube continued by quoting from a new DOJ report that says 38,000 illegal aliens were prosecuted in federal court in 2018 for a wide variety of crimes, including murder, kidnapping, and drug trafficking.

Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the Biden administration continues to harp on “white supremacy” as an “existential threat” to the country above and beyond all other menacing groups.

Despite claiming domestic terrorism is the #1 threat to the homeland, @SecMayorkas can’t name a single case that he referred from DHS to DOJ for white supremacy or domestic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/9ZtYp1A3eo — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) April 28, 2022

Steube also challenged Mayorkas why he seemingly has blinders in place and doesn’t consider BLM rioters (who caused $2 billion in damages following the death of George Floyd) a domestic terror threat.

Watch @SecMayorkas tell me and the House Judiciary Committee that he does not consider Black Lives Matter a domestic terrorism organization. Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/NUSQd0dmL0 — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) April 28, 2022

Mayorkas can’t name any cases because so-called “white extremist” attacks have been at a record low, despite non-stop hysterics from Biden’s team, Information Liberation reported.

One of the “white supremacy” investigations spun up by the feds was the alleged kidnapping plot of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which completely unraveled.

The defendants were charged as a result of a sting operation organized by former FBI Agent Richard Trask. The investigation along with the case agent were subsequently shrouded in doubt, Law Officer reported.

Trask’s credibility during the investigation was highly questionable after profane anti-Trump rants were discovered on his personal Facebook account.

Trask would later be fired by the FBI after being charged with felony domestic violence. He was accused of attacking his wife after the couple attended a hotel party where people exchanged partners to engage in sex.

His wife sustained bloody cuts on the right side of her head as well as “blood all over (her) chest, clothing arms and hand,” and “severe” bruises on her neck and throat, authorities said.

In December, Trask pleaded no contest to brutalizing his wife, according to The Detroit News.

Of the defendants accused in the Whitmer kidnapping plot, two were found not guilty at trial, two ended in mistrial, and a fifth pleaded guilty prior to the others going to trial, Law Officer reported.

Defense attorneys consistently argued the investigation was nothing more than a partisan hit job that concluded with arrests just prior to the closely contested 2020 election in Michigan.