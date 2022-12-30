Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. – Deputy Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday. He would still be alive if a San Bernardino County judge had sentenced the accused shooter in 2021 instead of reducing his bail, Sheriff Chad Bianco of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said

“We would not be here today if the judge had done her job,” Bianco said during a press conference Thursday evening. The sheriff identified the suspect in the deputy’s homicide as William Shae McKay, 44, of San Bernardino County, KTLA reported.

“This terrible tragedy should’ve been prevented by the legal system,” Bianco emphasized. “McKay has an extensive, violent past and was convicted of his third strike in November 2021. That case involved kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. Instead of sentencing him to 25 years to life, which should’ve happened, the judge lowered his bail, allowing him to be released.”

Bianco said the same judge astonishingly released the career criminal yet again after he was re-arrested for failing to appear at his sentencing along with additional charges.

Although Bianco harshly criticized the judge, he chose not to further identify her when asked during the news conference. “I’m not going to release that name … it’s a San Bernardino County Judge,” he said.

Cordero, 32, was conducting a traffic stop about 2 p.m. on Golden West Avenue when he was killed. The suspect produced a gun and shot Cordero as he approached the vehicle, the sheriff said.

A witness stopped to give aid to the dying deputy while calling 911 and awaiting the arrival of first responders. McKay didn’t go quietly when he was later located in San Bernardino County, which led to his demise. He fled from law enforcement personnel and a vehicle pursuit ensured. The chase returned to Riverside County where police deployed a spike strip and the accused cop-killer’s vehicle was disabled. He then fired at deputies who returned fire, killing McKay, according to Bianco. The sheriff noted that McKay had an “extensive criminal history” and “violent past.” His prior offenses included kidnapping, robbery and multiple assaults. Among his violent crimes was also the stabbing of a police K9 with the California Highway Patrol, Bianco said. Deputy Cordero was an eight year law enforcement veteran. He was recently assigned to traffic enforcement as a motorcycle deputy, KTLA reported. Bianco noted that he was “deeply heartbroken” over the deputy’s death. Deputy Isaiah Cordero is survived by his parents and an older step brother.