ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska dentist who extracted a patient’s tooth while riding a hoverboard has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his reckless stunt along with other crimes.

Seth Lookhart was sentenced Monday in Anchorage Superior Court on dozens of charges that stemmed from his hoverboarding antics to Medicaid fraud and removing a patient’s teeth without permission, Newser reported.

He was convicted on 46 counts back in January on charges, which included reckless endangerment, illegally practicing dentistry and medical assistance fraud, Law Officer reported.

“In reviewing all this over and over again, I have this visceral response — you darn near killed some people,” Judge Michael Wolverton said in handing down the sentence.

The court heard testimony at his trial from patient Veronica Wilhelm, who was sedated when he was recorded performing her tooth extraction on a hoverboard in July 2016, FOX reported.

In the cellphone video, Lookhart could be seen riding away from the procedure with his hands triumphantly in the air.

He reportedly texted a video of the stunt to at least eight people, joking that it was a “new standard of care,” NBC News reported.

Lookhart — who had his dental license suspended in 2017 — was also ordered by the judge not to practice medicine during his 10-year probation once he’s released from prison, the Anchorage Daily News reported.