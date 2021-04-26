Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















DELMAR, Del. — A Delaware police officer is fighting for his life after he was seriously hurt early Sunday morning while responding to a fight at a housing subdivision, according to reports.

Police said Cpl. Keith Heacook suffered a traumatic head injury after he responded to a call shortly after 5 a.m. for a fight in progress at the Yorkshire Estates Community in Delmar, FOX 29 reported.

Delmar police Chief Ivan Barkley said Heacook, a 22-year police veteran, responded to the call alone.

Police said dispatchers began checking on Heacook and received no response.

As a result, additional help from allied agencies were dispatched to the scene. A Wicomico County Sheriffs Office deputy and a Delaware State Trooper arrived to find the officer unconscious in the residence.

Delaware State Police said it was not immediately clear what happened inside the home, but police know Heacook was injured during a physical altercation.

Investigators said two elderly people were seriously injured in a separate but related assault across the street. One of the victims was also taken to Shock Trauma, according to Fox 29.

Several people who were inside the home at the time of the incident were taken into custody, police said. No charges have been announced.

“Keith is fighting for his life right now and he needs your prayers along with the elderly couple who were also injured,” Barkley said. “Members from the Delmar Police appreciate the outpouring of community support as we continue to move forward.”

Heacook was first transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, but was later taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, part of the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.