Dallas, TX. – Early Sunday morning, four Dallas Police Officers were fired upon after they responded to a call in the 300 block of Davis Street.

Four officers were in the parking lot of the location when they heard gunshots fired nearby according to NBCDW.

Officers saw a female suspect with a handgun near a grey vehicle after they heard the gunshots.

When the officers told the suspect to drop the weapon, she began shooting at the officers. The suspect then fled the location.

The officers did not return fire, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Officials did not reveal whether anyone was arrested related to the incident.