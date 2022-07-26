Czech police turn seized Ferrari into police car

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

One of the newest in the Czech national police force’s fleet can reach top speeds of more than 200 mph and is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. But it cost them less than the price of a domestic station wagon. Czech police repurposed a seized 2011 Ferrari F 142-458 Italia as a patrol car and started using it Friday, a police spokesman, Jakub Vincalek, said in a statement.

The Washington Post reports that the car was one of many that police seize from criminals each year. Most of the cars are sold with proceeds going into a fund for victims of crime. The Ferrari was not even the most valuable or rarest among the vehicles seized by police, although it is perhaps the “most luxurious” among the hundreds of seized cars that are transformed into police vehicles.

But it proved to be of good use — among a wide variety of tasks, said Col. Jiri Zly, director of the traffic police service — for chasing stolen vehicles passing through the Czech Republic, patrolling highways and cracking down on illegal street racing, which usually involves high-performance vehicles that regular Czech police cars cannot compete with.

The Ferrari, which was originally red, had about 1,200 miles on it. The cost to police for refitting the vehicle with police markings and equipment, including a camera, radio and speedometer, was about $14,000.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...