Fairfax County, Virginia – Footage from a Fairfax County patrol car caught the moment when a sports car lost control on the opposing lane on Fairfax County Parkway and slid into the area where the officer was conducting a traffic stop, hitting the officer, the stopped car and the police vehicle.

According to Fairfax County Police the officer sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the stopped vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries not considered to be life-threatening and has since been released.

Police said the juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and the two passengers sustained minor injuries. The juvenile was charged with reckless driving.