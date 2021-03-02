Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















NEW YORK — A court officer fatally shot himself in the bathroom of Manhattan’s family court Monday afternoon, sources told the New York Post.

The 50-year-old officer, who the Post did not identify, shot himself in the head inside the building at 60 Lafayette Street just after 3:10 p.m., sources said.

The officer had asked a fellow court officer to cover his post so he could take a break, walked into the bathroom and shot himself, according to sources.

A female court officer heard the shot and called 911, sources said.

The officer — one of three brothers, all of whom work as court officers — died at the scene.

“It’s just a tragedy,” New York State Court Officers Association President Dennis Quirk said. “The union delegate was with him this morning. No problem, he was happy as could be and went into the bathroom and did it.”

Quirk described the man as a “great officer” with more than 15 years on the job, The Post reported.

“The brothers are very close to him, and they are extremely upset,” said Quirk who informed the family personally of his passing today in Staten Island.





