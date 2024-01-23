Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music star Chris Young was arrested Monday night at a popular Nashville bar after engaging in a confrontation with agents of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission, according to a report.

Young, 38, was slapped with charges that include disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer. The singer of “I’m Comin’ Over” will be required to head over to court on Feb. 16, authorities said.

Agents with the Alcoholic Beverage Commission were at the Tin Roof bar about 8:30 p.m. Monday to complete a compliance check, Fox News Digital reported, citing the arrest affidavit.

Young was holding his identification card above his head when he was approached by an agent. After checking the ID to verify age requirements, the agent returned the card back to the country music singer.

During the encounter things appeared to get testy, as Young began asking the group of agents questions while also recording them, according to the affidavit.

Once agents completed the compliance checks at Tin Roof, they moved on to the Dawg House, which is another nearby bar. Young and a group of people reportedly followed the agents next door.

While preparing to leave the establishment, an agent claimed Young extended his arm in an effort to block his exit, which apparently created some kind of striking contact. In an effort to create space, the agent said he pushed the musician back a bit. In doing so, other bar patrons then became involved.

According to the arrest affidavit, the musician was handcuffed while his friends became hostile. During the encounter, agents noted, “Mr. Young’s eyes were blood shot and watery as well as having blurred speech.”

A representative for Young did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The country music star has released eight studio albums during his career with eleven hits reaching number one on either the US Billboard Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts.

