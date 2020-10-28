Highlights

Newsy has learned the FBI is going to stop collecting crime data for its Uniform Crime Report (UCR) from an estimated one in four police agencies across the nation.

Newsy has learned the FBI is about to stop collecting that and other crime data from thousands of the nation’s police agencies who will miss a deadline to upgrade their crime reporting methods.

Newsy-Researchers say losing crime reports from any sizable number of police agencies, will create an information gap for an unknown period of time at the local level.

FBI-Based on commitments, the FBI UCR Program expects 75 percent of reporting agencies to be submitting data via the NIBRS, representing 81 percent of the United States population by 2021.

Article

There are few things more contentious than crime data. I’ve been called every name in the book just for providing direct quotes from the FBI or the National Crime Victimization Survey. Any “blips” or “misinterpretations” of crime data causes some people to literally lose their minds.

If you’re interested in national and state crime statistics you’re going to hear about this issue sooner or later thus the article below provides an outline as to what’s coming.

Summation

Newsy offered an article (see below) stating that the FBI will stop collecting crime data in January from any police agency that has not joined a new, more detailed way of reporting crime, an estimated one in four police agencies across the nation.

The FBI responded to my questions regarding the changes (see below). The FBI expects 75 percent of reporting agencies to be submitting data via the NIBRS, representing 81 percent of the United States population by 2021. Agencies not included will have their data included via estimates conducted by the FBI and the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

My assessment is that the FBI has been browbeating (sorry-encouraging) agencies to spend the money and offer the enhanced data for decades. It’s my guess that the FBI set the upcoming deadline as a way of getting states off their haunches.

Note that the FBI did not solely set the deadline—the deadline was a recommendation from the Criminal Justice Information Services Advisory Policy Board as well as the major law enforcement organizations, FBI.

For me, it comes down to whether or not you trust the FBI and the Bureau of Justice Statistics to create reliable national crime estimates for those not participating. Unquestionably, they are the premier agencies in collecting and understanding crime data. If 81 percent of the US population will be counted by 2001 and if the Bureau of Justice Statistics provides estimates for the remainder, I assume that we are in reliable hands.

Regardless, you will hear more about this issue soon. I do not envy the participating agencies.

Context

Understanding the differences between crimes reported to law enforcement via the FBI and “total” crime via a survey through the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey (both are agencies within the US Department of Justice) becomes important to understanding crime in the United States. For example, only 41 percent of violent crime in America is reported to law enforcement agencies, thus the need for a national survey. See more at Crime in America.

There is controversy surrounding the FBI’s efforts to collect more robust and useful statistics through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

Some agencies will not meet the January 1, 2021 deadline for participation.

This site has offered an array of articles based on the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System and it is a substantial improvement over the existing Summary Reporting System. The FBI should be congratulated for forging ahead with data that gives us a more detailed overview of national crime.

But, in 2015, the FBI, with support from the Criminal Justice Information Services Advisory Policy Board and major law enforcement organizations, set a final deadline for participation in the National Incident-Based Reporting System by January 1, 2021.

Some suggest that the police agencies not reporting will give us a skewed picture of crime in the United States.

A video on the National Incident-Based Reporting System is available at FBI.

Newsy (abbreviated quotes)

The FBI will stop collecting crime data in January from any police agency that has not joined a new, more detailed way of reporting crime.

To help fight domestic violence and other crimes, researchers need access to strong, dependable crime data. But Newsy has learned the FBI is going to stop collecting crime data for its Uniform Crime Report (UCR) from an estimated one in four police agencies across the nation. For many years, the FBI has collected counts of different crimes from local police agencies. For homicides, however, the FBI has long encouraged reporting of expanded data for homicides that allow researchers to spot regions with disproportionate violence against certain races, genders, or ages. This additional data also has information on the weapons used and the relationship of the victim to the killer. Newsy has learned the FBI is about to stop collecting that and other crime data from thousands of the nation’s police agencies who will miss a deadline to upgrade their crime reporting methods. The FBI has been trying for decades to move more than 16-thousand of the nation’s law enforcement agencies over to its newest version of the Uniform Crime Report — the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The new system has been widely praised as a more detailed and transparent way of reporting crime. “NIBRS isn’t just about names and numbers, it gives a picture of the circumstances and who the victims are,” the FBI said in a promotional video about the transition. “Our crime statistics reporting must catch up with available technology and public expectation.” NIBRS first went online in the late 1980s. For years, many agencies resisted the change to the more detailed crime disclosures NIBRS requires. In 2015, the FBI set a final deadline: January 1, 2021. But as of the latest annual release of crime data the FBI made in September, covering crime in the United States for all of 2019, only 51 percent of the nation’s police agencies that participated in the UCR program submitted their data via NIBRS. The transitions to NIBRS can often take local agencies years and can involve millions of dollars in upgrades to computer systems. The Department of Justice has made grants available to help police agencies who want to make the upgrade. But with January fast approaching, the FBI acknowledges many agencies will likely fail to meet the deadline. Bureau officials said they would still take reports for 2020 crimes from non-NIBRS participants but said they will stop accepting the data from those agencies about any crime that takes place after January 1, 2021. The transitions to NIBRS can often take local agencies years and can involve millions of dollars in upgrades to computer systems. The Department of Justice has made grants available to help police agencies who want to make the upgrade. But with January fast approaching, the FBI acknowledges many agencies will likely fail to meet the deadline. Bureau officials said they would still take reports for 2020 crimes from non-NIBRS participants but said they will stop accepting the data from those agencies about any crime that takes place after January 1, 2021. FBI officials said the strict deadline was initially set to help local agencies in their attempts to gain traction and funding needed in their communities to make the switch. Instead of allowing local agencies who miss the deadline to continue reporting their specific crime data, the FBI is partnering with the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) to create national estimates to account for what information they will lose. “We are forecasting that the estimates will cover approximately 25% of the law enforcement agencies in the US,” the BJS said in a statement. Researchers say losing crime reports from any sizable number of police agencies, will create an information gap for an unknown period of time at the local level. That would make it harder to put a community’s crime risk in context with other cities or states on everything from issues with racial justice to how many police officers are assaulted in local jurisdictions. Source: Newsy The FBI Responds (direct quotes) I sent two questions to the FBI asking for clarification: First Question: We are forecasting that the estimates will cover approximately 25% of the law enforcement agencies in the US, the BJS said in a statement. But with January fast approaching, the FBI acknowledges many agencies will likely fail to meet the deadline. Bureau officials said they would still take reports for 2020 crimes from non-NIBRS participants but said they will stop accepting the data from those agencies about any crime that takes place after January 1, 2021. There are some omissions of facts in the referenced article.