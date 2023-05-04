Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Jesse McFadden was a convicted sex offender in Oklahoma and is accused of gunning down and killing six people, including his wife and her three children on Monday, before committing suicide, police confirmed Wednesday.

The bodies of six murder victims along with McFadden, 39, were discovered on a rural property in Oklahoma on Monday. The mass homicide/suicide scene is about 38 miles south of Tulsa. According to Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, the victims had been shot one to three times in the head, FOX News Digital reported.

The murder victims were identified as McFadden’s wife, Holly Guess, 35, and her three children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Moreover, two teen girls Brittany Brewer, 16, and Ivy Webster, 14, who were visiting the family over the weekend, were also found dead, authorities confirmed.