Boston – A federal court filing says convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received a $1,400 COVID-19 relief payment last summer according to WCVB. Tsarnaev was convicted in 2015 for multiple deaths associated with the Boston Marathon bombing including Massachusetts Institute of Technology police Officer Sean Collier days later.

Prosecutors have asked the Bureau of Prisons to turnover money being held in an inmate trust account for Tsarnaev as payment towards the victims from the 2013 attack.The motion, filed Wednesday by acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Nathaniel Mendell, claims that Tsarnaev has approximately $3,885 in his inmate trust account.

The filing said various individuals have provided funds to the defendant, with deposits into Tsarnaev’s account becoming more frequent.

According to the filing, Tsarnaev received a $1,400 COVID-19 relief payment on June 22, 2021.

Mendell said between May 2016 and June 2021, Tsarnaev received multiple deposits from the Office of Federal Defenders of New York. “The amounts varied between $40 and $250, totaling approximately $11,230,” the court filing said.

“Between August 2015 and August 2021, an individual residing in Indianapolis, Indiana made monthly deposits between $30 and $60, totaling approximately $2,555,” the motion filed by Mendell said.

“Between August 2015 and December 2017, an individual residing in Bloomfield, New Jersey made monthly deposits of $50, totaling approximately $1,450,” Mendell’s motion said.

“Between September 2013 and December 2018, an individual residing in Frederick, Maryland made periodic deposits between $50 to $200, totaling approximately $950,” the court filing said.

Federal prosecutors said Tsarnaev also received a total of $3,486.60 from 32 other individuals.

Mendell’s motion is asking the court to order the Bureau of Prisons to turn over all money being held in Tsarnaev’s trust account, including any money in administrative hold to the court clerk as “payment toward the outstanding criminal monetary penalties imposed against the defendant.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has yet to decide whether Tsarnaev’s death sentence will be reinstated after the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the death penalty back in 2020.