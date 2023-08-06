Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Stockton, California – Two 7-Eleven workers in California are now under investigation for assault after they beat a man that was stealing a trash can full of cigarettes.

In the viral video, one employee holds the thief down while his colleague relentlessly whacks him approximately 25 times.

“Okay, okay!” the thief screams at his attacker while pleading for mercy.

Before he was taken down by the retail workers, the robber had casually sauntered behind the California convenience store’s register with a 20-gallon trash can in tow.

He nonchalantly grabs fistfuls of tobacco products — including cigarettes, cigars and vapes — and tosses them into the bin as the off-camera workers plead for him to stop.

Convenience store clerks under investigation for assault after beating would-be thief in Stockton, Calif. pic.twitter.com/zPlYF2V4xb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 6, 2023

“Just let him go. There ain’t nothing you can do. They’re not going to do nothing,” the bystander who took the video can be heard saying, seemingly referencing the national string of thefts in which shoplifters raid shelves of supplies before walking out with their loot.