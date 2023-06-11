Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Miami – What was supposed to be a fun bit turned into a serious situation for the man who plays the role of Burnie, the Miami Heat’s mascot.

Fox News reports that the man was reportedly hospitalized and placed on pain medication after taking a punch from UFC star Conor McGregor.

At halftime, McGregor announced that his TIDL Sport body spray is now an official sponsor of the team but what happened next will likely make it to the risk management textbooks.

CONFIRMED: Connor McGregor isn’t a mascot guy pic.twitter.com/XJBRAB19nI — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 10, 2023

Following the announcement, the mascot appeared on the court sporting gold boxing gloves. McGregor threw a left hook that sent the mascot to the floor and then punched him while he was down. Burnie was then dragged off the court by members of the Heat in-game entertainment crew.

Little did McGregor know he actually did some damage, according to The Athletic.

The man has since been released from a hospital.