NEW HAVEN, Conn. – An eating and drinking binge landed a Connecticut man in jail. The New Haven burglar was arrested earlier this week after breaking into a downtown restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic and helping himself to thousands of dollars’ worth of food and liquor over the course of four days.

The suspect was identified as Louis Angel Ortiz. He was first reported to police after a manager at the Soul de Cuba Café found him sleeping inside the restaurant on Tuesday, according to Tony Terzi of Fox 61. Officers responded to find Ortiz, 42, down the street, “in possession of a bottle of the restaurant’s rum,” the New Haven Police Department confirmed.

Louis Angel Ortiz, 42, was arrested and hit with multiple charges by @NewHavenPolice after he was found by the owners of Soul de Cuba Café asleep inside. Surveillance video showed he’d been living, eating and drinking alcohol in there for 4 days until being caught. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/d8N4I36JYj — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) April 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

After reviewing security footage, police determined Ortiz had broken into the café on Saturday, and “helped himself over the course of four days to the restaurant’s food, liquor, and beer,” while also removing “beverages and property” from the restaurant. Ortiz is also accused of drinking or stealing around 70 bottles of liquor, the restaurant’s management estimated, according to FOX News.

Soul de Cuba Café is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ortiz has been charged with both burglary and larceny in the third degree, as well as criminal mischief. Moreover, the man also had a previous warrant for failure to appear in the second degree, according to police.

As of Wednesday, Ortiz was awaiting an arraignment hearing in New Haven Superior Court. The Connecticut State Department of Correction currently lists him as being detained at the New Haven Correctional Center.