LOS ANGELES – Comedian, “Saturday Night Live” alum, and now Taco Bell pitchman Pete Davidson was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving Friday after he reportedly lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a Beverly Hills home in March.

Davidson, 29, was driving a Mercedes-Benz when the collision took place March 4 about 11 p.m. near Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue. No one was seriously injured in the wreck, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Davidson apparently lost control of the vehicle, struck a fire hydrant and smashed into the side of a home in the ritzy neighborhood.

Davidson’s girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, was in the Mercedes with him at the time of the collision, according to TMZ.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

“Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

Davidson is scheduled for arraignment July 27, according to the DA’s Office.