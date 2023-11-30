Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CORTEZ, Colo. – A police sergeant in Colorado was shot and killed while making a traffic stop on Wednesday. Two suspects were later tracked down and a gun battle ensued. One gunman was killed while the second suspect was apprehended.

Sgt. Michael Moran of the Cortez Police Department was making a traffic stop at 11:25 a.m. near the intersection of South Broadway and San Juan Drive when shots rang out, striking the sergeant, reported The Durango Herald.

Two suspects fled but were tracked down to the 7500 block on Highway 160/491 near Aces Storage, less than 2 miles away.

At that location, police exchanged gunfire with the suspects. One gunman died at the scene and a second was taken into custody. Their identities have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, Sgt. Moran was rushed to Southwest Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday afternoon, according to CBS News.

The 46-year-old police sergeant also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nine years, including two tours in Iraq, before joining the Cortez Police Department in 2012. He became a K9 handler in 2016, The Durango Herald reported.

“He was most proud of his canine partner Otto who served by his side until retiring in 2020. Sgt. Michael Moran will be remembered by his fellow officers for his dedication and sense of humor. He leaves behind two daughters, many friends and family,” the police department said.