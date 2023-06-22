OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — During an arrest encounter, a man stole a police unit belonging to the Colorado State Patrol. Authorities chased the suspect who later lost control of the vehicle and died in a crash in southeastern Colorado Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said troopers were called to assist the Otero County Sheriff’s Office as deputies were chasing a suspect vehicle on Highway 50 about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, 9 News reported.

CSP said the driver fleeing from OCSO “was reported to have caused multiple crashes and attempted to cause head-on crashes with himself and other vehicles.” Moreover, there was a report of shots fired in connection with the car.