On Oct. 30, more than two months after the hiker and his dog disappeared, a hunter found Moore’s body, the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the Denver Gazette.

The discovery was made in the Rio Blanco drainage, which is approximately 2.5 miles east of the peak. Authorities noted that Finney was found next to Moore’s body and was still alive. The pup was taken to a veterinarian and has subsequently been reunited with the family.

The sheriff’s office said Moore’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

Delinda Vanne-Brightyn, a TSAR member, said she and her certified search K9 AkioYodasan were part of the initial team trying to find Moore, Fox reported.

“It was so steep, we were inserted in by a helicopter,” she said in a post on TSAR’s Facebook page. “He was found 2.5 miles East of the mountain-top beneath where we were inserted.”

Blackhead Peak is located on the western boundary of the South San Juan Wilderness in Archuleta County. It has an elevation of 12,500 feet.