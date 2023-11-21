Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. – A Colorado man is on the run after he reportedly gunned down four people, killing three, as a result of an ongoing property line dispute, according to law enforcement authorities.

The manhunt is on for 45-year-old Hamme K. Clark who has been identified by officials as the murder suspect. Authorities asked local residents to be on the lookout for Clark’s vehicle, which is described as a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, with Colorado plates BHLK27. The wanted suspect is described as 6’3″ and weighs about 200 pounds, Chaffee County Communications wrote in their alert, while also noting that he may be traveling with a dark-haired woman.

Deputies with the Custer County Sheriff’s Department first responded to reports of a shooting about 1 p.m. Monday at 173 Rocky Ridge Road in a wooded area about eight miles northeast of Westcliffe and 75 miles southeast of Colorado Springs.

“The shooting happened in a wooded area. We entered kind of at a high risk and checked to see if there’s any survivors,” Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith told 11 News.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found two men and a woman who were shot and killed. A fourth victim – a woman in critical condition but is expected to survive – was airlifted to a medical facility in Colorado Springs, Fox News reported.

“It’s not something we normally see. The first thing I want to say… my thoughts are with the families of the victims,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Smith seemed confident they’d be able to locate the gunman relatively soon.

“We have a very good idea on where the suspect and vehicle is. We are working with another law-enforcement agency to take them to custody,” Sheriff Smith told 11 News.

The motive for the gunfire was an ongoing property line dispute between Clark and one of the victims, officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, a shelter-in-place order has been announced in the Salida area as multiple law enforcement agencies continue to search for the homicide suspect.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...