STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. – A bear was caught in the act of burglarizing a home in Colorado last week by a neighbor who captured the residential intrusion “in progress,” as the “perpetrator” was looking for something good to devour.

The intruder grabbed a quick meal before it was filmed Wednesday in Steamboat Springs trying to make an escape from a second-floor window after inadvertently locking itself in the master bedroom, KDVR reported.

Neighbor Heidi Hannah filmed the bear and called police seeking help when she discovered the residents of the home were not there.

In trying to make its getaway, the bear reportedly made several attempts to drop to the ground below, but it was apparently too high. As a result, the wild animal swung itself back into the bedroom, where an officer who responded to the call had opened the door, the New York Post reported.

With the path now available, the bear fled down the stairs, slipped through the first-floor window, which was the original point of entry, and disappeared into the woods.

Local police notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife about the incident.

The homeowner, Ryan MacFarlane, was at work when he learned the bear was in his home, he told KDVR.

“He got his nails in there and just ripped that window right open, and got inside and helped himself to my pork chops I had out for dinner that night, got some snacks out of the pantry and knocked over the plants — nothing too crazy,” MacFarlane said.

“I was definitely anxious to get there, and the thought was going through my mind that there were going to be thousands and thousands of dollars in damage. And that wasn’t the case this time. Grateful that he was a respectful house guest,” MacFarlane joked.