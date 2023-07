Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Washington D.C. – A suspicious substance found at the White House has reportedly been determined to be cocaine.

The substance, which was found inside the White House’s West Wing on Sunday, sparked an evacuation and emergency response according to Fox News.

“On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area,” the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous. The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending,” the statement added.

An unnamed official reportedly familiar with the investigation reported the positive test for cocaine in the suspicious item, according to The Washington Post.

A hazmat team was called to the area of 18th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue following the package’s discovery.

Secret Service units blocked off roads around the White House following the incident.

President Biden was not present at the White House when the substance was discovered.