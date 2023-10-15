Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A clown is terrorizing a Scottish town and is taunting local police to capture them in a game of cat and mouse because he “wants to play,” according to Sky News.

The person — dressed as Stephen King’s “Pennywise the Dancing Clown”, wearing red hair, collar, ruffled leggings — often holds the infamous red balloon as he parades around in the street during the night.

“Well, well, well, I’ve made the news again. Should I smile for the cameras with my hideous grin?” a distorted voice said in a Facebook post titled, “A message to the media.”

The outlet reported the clown uses a Facebook account under the name Cole Deimos, and allegedly threatened those around Skelmorlie, a town located 35 miles from the country’s capital of Glasgow.

Skelmorlie has about a population of around 2,000 people.

The account’s biography section states the clown is originally from Hell, Michigan.

The outlet reports police in Scotland are aware of the videos, but have not received any reports.

Throughout the video, the clown reads out alleged old Facebook comments before responding to them in his creepy monologue.

“‘The police have been informed,’ do you think that I care? They’d have to catch me first anyway, and yes, that’s a dare,” he said.

“Don’t believe what you are told. This clown doesn’t want fame, glory or gold, he just wants to play, in this so-called ‘sleepy town,’” he added. “So come and join in and learn to fear The Skelmorlie Clown.”