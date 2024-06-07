Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Wethersfield, Connecticut – While residents grapple with the tragedy of losing Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, who was killed in the line of duty, they are also facing obscene disrespect by city politicians.

Democrat Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont directed that state flags be flown at half-mast to honor Pelletier. Wethersfield’s Town Council then weighed whether to also fly the Thin Blue Line flag.

During the discussion, Democratic Councilmember Emily Zambrello said, “That flag was either created or at least became prevalent in direct response to the Black Lives Matter protests. It’s viewed as antagonistic even if you don’t see it that way and I don’t think that’s a good flag to fly, especially not without further discussion.”

Republican Councilmember Brianna Timbro hit back and reminded Zambrello that the Thin Blue Line flag existed long before BLM protests.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the measure failed 5-3 with one abstention.

Despite the failure of the council to fly the thin blue line flag, they previously voted to fly the Pride Flag in commemoration of Pride Month.

In making an announcement to those gathered for an event to raise the Pride Flag, they were told, “We have great respect for our law enforcement community and I realize the dangerous job they do every day. Out of respect for the tragic death of State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, we won’t be raising the Pride flag today; it is already up on the pole flying at half-staff in honor of his passing.”