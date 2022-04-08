Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A 16-year-old male was killed when he and another teen took turns shooting at each other while wearing a form of body armor, according to the Belleview Police Department.

Christopher Leroy Broad Jr. was fatally shot during the deadly stunt. Joshua Vining and Colton Whitler, both 17, were arrested Thursday in connection with the criminal offense that occurred Sunday, April 3, the police agency said, Click Orlando reported.

Broad died after he was struck by a bullet reportedly fired by Vining. Whitler provided misleading information to law enforcement personnel as the incident unfolded, police said.

Police took Vining into custody Thursday on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm. Whitler was also arrested Thursday on a charge of providing false information to police.

The Belleview Police Department provided the following overview:

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, at approximately 7:08 p.m., the Belleview Police Department received a call for service in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived at a residence in the 10400 block of SE 52nd Court, where they located the victim, juvenile Christopher Leroy Broad Jr (W/M, 06/02/2005), who had been shot inside of the residence. The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Over the last several days, BPD lead detective Sergeant Michael Miley investigated this case, and discovered evidence to prove that Vining shot and killed Broad. Through the investigation, it was determined that Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest which contained a form of body armor. Vining shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest and he was struck. Whitler, who was initially interviewed as a witness to the shooting, misled officials with inaccurate information about what took place and who shot Broad.

It was unclear exactly what kind of body armor was used and whether or not the bullet struck the vest or another part of the teen’s body.

According to the arrest affidavits, an 18-year-old who was with the group — identified as Evan Vowell — recorded the shooting on his cell phone. The footage was surrendered to police.

Prior to the fatal shooting, Vining showed Vowell, Broad, Whitler and at least one other juvenile a 9mm handgun and a vest, asking if they “had ever seen anyone get shot with a bullet proof vest on,” police said.

In the video, Broad is allegedly seen firing a single shot at Vining — who was wearing the vest — as Whitler stood nearby. After Broad and Vining switched roles, Vining shot Broad in the vest once, Broad nodded, and Vining then shot Broad four more times, according to police, Click Orlando reported.

According to the arrest affidavits, Whitler initially told dispatchers, “My house just got shot up, my friend got shot in the chest,” also saying he did not know how many suspects were involved. However, he later told police that Broad was shot by Vowell.

Police said the defendants are being charged as adults.