Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. – A former child actor from the 1975 classic movie “Jaws” is a police officer in real-life. Now he has a new title as Jonathan Searle was sworn in as the Oak Bluffs police chief on Martha’s Vineyard on July 15.

Searle along with his brother made a cameo appearance as pranksters who planted a fake fin in the water, which caused panic on the beach, Fox News reported.

Later in life, with his brief acting career behind him, Searle became a long-serving officer with the Edgartown Police Department beginning in 1986. He recently held the rank of sergeant prior to being selected to serve as Chief of Police with the Oak Bluffs Police Department in May.

“We look forward to working with him to protect the residents of and visitors to the island,” the Massachusetts State Police wrote in a statement.

Searle’s father previously served as a police chief in Edgartown, and the newly minted top cop wore his father’s stars on his uniform shirt during his swearing-in ceremony.

The filming of “Jaws” included various locations on Martha’s Vineyard, giving several local residents cameo appearances in the thriller that took place in the fictitious town of Amity.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...