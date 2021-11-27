Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in Minnesota have arrested a teen following the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy, which occurred while a group of juveniles were making a social media video.

Authorities said there was a negligent discharge involving a 13-year-old male who unintentionally killed the young child, according to a press statement by the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

The police agency provided the following overview:

On November 25th at 10:19 p.m. Brooklyn Park police officers were called to a home in the 8000-block of Florida Ave. for a 5-year-old child who had been shot. Arriving officers attempted to render first aid; however, the child died at the scene. The initial investigation has determined that a 13-year-old male in the home was handling a gun. Several other juveniles were present as they were attempting to make a social media video. At some point the 13-year-old male shot the gun striking the 5-year-old male victim. Preliminary information leads investigators to believe that the 13-year-old male who fired the weapon accidentally shot the 5-year-old victim.

The 13-year-old teen was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

This fatal shooting remains under investigation, according to police. Further details were not immediately available.

