Chick-fil-A issued an apology for “any confusion” brought on by a viral photo featuring its workers wearing “Back the Blue” shirts.

A company spokesperson said that the image has been “taken out of context.”

The photo shared on social media sparked speculations that Chick-fil-A distributed the shirts to their staff to show support for the police amid the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests.

But a representative from Jackson Spalding, the fast-food chain’s public relations firm, clarified that the viral image was from a 2015 event when one Chick-fil-A outlet supported a high school football team in Conroe, Texas.

“The photo is currently being taken out of context,” the spokesperson said. “So, we apologize for any confusion this has caused.”

On Jun3 3, 2020, Chick-fil-A issued a statement on the current events in the country.

“Racism should have no place in society. Not now, not ever. It cannot be tolerated,” the statement read. “Our hearts are breaking, for our black Team Members, Operators and Staff and all those in the Black community who are suffering and who have suffered for too long because of racism.”

Chick-fil-A Chairman and CEO, Dan T. Cathy, also wrote his personal reflections about the protests on LinkedIn a day before the company issued their statement.

“The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and many others is horrifying and merits our outrage,” Cathy wrote and suggested several ways white Americans like himself could use their privilege to help the marginalized communities.

“We must teach our children about leadership, love and justice,” the CEO said. “We must use our influence in our own businesses to be responsible capitalists who meet the needs of society. We must use our influence so that all of our communities can participate in the rising tide of prosperity and hope. We must have intentional, difficult conversations with co-workers and strangers.”

Cathy also emphasized on building “a world that reflects God’s love for all of us.”

In a roundtable discussion with Passion City founder Louie Giglio and Christian rapper Lecrae, Cathy said that whites should not condemn the behavior of destroying others’ property. Instead, he said, they should have empathy for the underlying frustration.

Earlier this year, the company ended its support for the Salvation Army, the premier organization for helping the homeless and hungry and gave instead, to Covenant House International, an organization that helps homeless youth while celebrating LGBTQ pride.