CHICAGO — A Chicago police recruit was shot while driving a car, causing a crash on the Northwest Side on Monday morning.

Police said the recruit was driving with one passenger westbound on Gunnison Street near Rockwell Street in Lincoln Square at about 12:13 a.m. when multiple shots were fired at them.

As the victims tried to escape, their vehicle careened into several parked cars at Talman Avenue.

“I just open the window to see what’s going on. I see the Mustang crash into the SUV and I see how it turns around,” said neighborhood resident Luis Mejia.

The police recruit, a 21-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the back and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

The passenger, a 24-year-old man, was not injured according to ABC 7.

Donicino Perez’s Jeep was among the vehicles damaged in the crash.

It’s unclear if the attack was random or targeted.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.