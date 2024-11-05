Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Chicago – Chicago Police Department Officer Enrique Martinez was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday night on the city’s South Side. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of South Ingleside after officers pulled over a vehicle with three occupants inside, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said during a press conference early Tuesday morning.

As officers approached the vehicle, one of the car’s occupants opened fire, Snelling said.

“It sounded like rapid fire,” Snelling said during the press conference. “The officer was struck multiple times.”

One of the car’s three occupants was also struck by gunfire multiple times, Snelling said. That person was later pronounced deceased.

Snelling added that at least one of the officers fired back at the vehicle.

Sources tell Law Officer that a modified Glock handgun was used to rapidly fire at officers.

Martinez, 26, served with CPD for three years.

Martinez was engaged to be married and has a brother who’s also a Chicago police officer.