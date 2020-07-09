CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been arrested and booked on the charge of first-degree murder after a 23-month-old boy was beat to death on Tuesday.

Michael Robinson is accused of pummeling the toddler just after noon in the 4200 block of South Calumet Avenue Tuesday, punching him multiple times in the face, police said, according to WGN 9.

Antwun Gayden was identified as the victim. The youngster was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital a half hour after the incident.

Robinson and Antwun are related, but the specific relationship is unknown at this time, according to WGN 9.

Chicago police had previously described the attack as a domestic incident and said Robinson suffered from mental illness. He was taken into custody at the scene, but charges were not immediately announced.

Now, Robinson faces a count of first-degree murder. He’s due in court Friday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had had no prior contact with Antwun’s family but was opening an investigation.