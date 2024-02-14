Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO – The city of Chicago will not renew its contract with ShotSpotter — the gunshot detection technology — after this summer, officials announced.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office released a statement saying its multi-million-dollar contract with SoundThinking, which owns the ShotSpotter technology, will run through Sept. 22, but will terminate after that, NBC News reported.

“Moving forward, the city of Chicago will deploy its resources on the most effective strategies and tactics proven to accelerate the current downward trend in violent crime,” the city’s statement read. “Doing this work, in consultation with community, violence prevention organizations and law enforcement, provides a pathway to a better, stronger, safer Chicago for all.”

ShotSpotter technology uses acoustic sensors to triangulate the sound of gunfire, with information relayed to law enforcement authorities within 60 seconds, according to the company’s website.

