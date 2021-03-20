Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Chicago Cubs pitching prospect Jesus Camargo Corrales was arrested in Colorado on Wednesday after deputies found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone in his equipment bag, according to 9News Denver.

Camargo Corrales, 25, was pulled over around noon on St. Patrick’s Day, said the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, after deputies assigned to the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team saw a silver BMW speeding and drifting between lanes.

Deputy Evan Jaramillo made initial contact with the driver and his two passengers. Camargo Corrales told Jaramillo that he was driving from Arizona to Denver to teach at a baseball clinic, the affidavit says.

The deputy asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle. The pitcher replied “no,” explaining that he has to follow a strict drug policy because he plays in Major League Baseball, yardbarker.com reported.

During the contact, occupants of the vehicle gave their consent to have the vehicle and its contents searched. During a search of the vehicle, K9 Zane gave an interest to the rear wheel well of the vehicle and a final alert to an area under the rear seat, according to a department press statement.

Deputies searched further and discovered a duffle bag belonging to the driver. Contents of the bag included several baseball gloves, cleats, and a bag doused in suspected essential oils with $1,000 of neatly bundled cash, several neatly packaged bags of a white substance, and two green packages.

The items seized included an estimated 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of suspected oxycodone pills as part of the investigation.

Media Release: 3.19.21 – St. Patrick’s Day Traffic Stop Discovers 22 pounds of Suspected Illegal Narcotics -… Posted by Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, March 19, 2021

Camargo Corrales was arrested and booked on four felony charges: distribution of meth, distribution of oxycodone, possession of meth and possession of drugs. As a result, he is being held under $75,000 bond.

The two passengers were released after interviews determined they had no knowledge of the drugs in the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Camargo Corrales signed with the Cubs in 2014 and was assigned to the High-A South Bend Cubs in February.