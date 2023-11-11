Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York – FBI agents seized the New York mayor’s cell phones and other devices in an escalation of a federal investigation into campaign fundraising, U.S. media reported Friday.

The seizure appears to be part of a corruption investigation into whether Eric Adams’ 2021 campaign conspired with Turkey’s government, according to The New York Times, which broke the story.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Times said that Adams was approached by agents on Monday after an event, who asked the mayor’s security personnel to step away from his vehicle before climbing inside with him.

The agents then took devices including at least two cellphones and an iPad, which the Times said were returned to him within days.

Breitbart News reported that the federal probe into Adams’ campaign went public last week when FBI agents searched the home of his former top fund-raiser — a 25-year-old one-time intern, Brianna Suggs — seizing laptops, cell phones and a manila folder labeled “Eric Adams.”

The Mayor was traveling to Washington D.C. at the time to meet with White House Officials about the migrant crisis. He returned home the same day that the raid occurred but a spokesperson said that the change of travel had nothing to do with the raid.

The FBI’s warrant to search Suggs’ home sought evidence of conspiracy between the mayor’s campaign, the Turkish government and a Brooklyn-based developer whose owners are Turkish, according to The Times.