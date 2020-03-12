PENNSVILLE, N.J. – A New Jersey caregiver faces reckless endangerment charges after police say they found a mentally disabled, malnourished woman, 27, who had been locked in a windowless bathroom for nearly a year.

Lisa Bullock-DeLorenzo, 42, is charged with endangering the welfare of a disabled person, criminal restraint and related charges after officers found the 27-year-old woman with only a towel and a bowl of food inside the 5×8-foot bathroom Wednesday morning, Pennsville Police Department Chief Allen Cummings said.

When officers and a Salem County Office of Aging and Disabilities employee arrived, they found the 27-year-old in the bathroom, which also had a non-working toilet, the chief said, adding that she was forced to use diapers to relieve herself, reported NBC Philadelphia.

“It’s horrendous. Most of us have kids, and to see someone being treated like this, it’s just not right,” Cummings said.

Bullock-DeLorenzo had been living in the home with the disabled woman, a 30-year-old man who also has mental disabilities, and two brothers in their 20s, NBC reported. She had apparently adopted all four after their original adoptive mother died of cancer, Cummings said.

The 27-year-old was taken from the home and was being treated at a hospital. The 30-year-old man was also removed from the home.

Bullock-DeLorenzo was released pending a court appearance.