CAMERON, Texas – An officer with the Cameron Police Department in Texas was shot and killed during a shootout with a suspect who also died late Wednesday night, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

According to the press statement from MCSO, police responded to the 700 block of North Travis Avenue in Cameron at 10:55 p.m. regarding a report of a gunshot victim. The person suffered gunshot wounds in the back and the neck area before being transported to the hospital. The victim’s medical status is unclear, KXAN reported.

Investigators with the Cameron Police Department obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 500 block of E. 7th Street, according to the news release.

The search warrant was served at the home by members of the Cameron Police Department, Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety. As law enforcement personnel executed service of the warrant, the suspect opened fire, causing officers to return gunfire.

A Cameron police officer was critically wounded and rushed to a hospital, but did not survive. The suspect also died as a result of the gun battle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Neither the fallen officer nor the deceased suspect have yet to be identified.

🚨 OFFICER DOWN: Please pray for the family and friends of the Cameron Police Officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty last night. The violence against the men and women of law enforcement continues unabated. An attack on law enforcement is a stain on society, as it… pic.twitter.com/sK8X6G5Z3F — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) May 11, 2023

The 100 Club of Central Texas activated the Survivor Fund in response to the death of the officer. Donations can be made here.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the fatal shooting, MCSO said.

The last Cameron police officer to suffer a line-of-duty death was in 1935, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

The City of Cameron has about 5,300 residents and is located approximately 80 miles northeast of Austin.

