California voters are sick and tired of crime and they voted their feelings on Tuesday night.

Proposition 36, the measure that increases penalties for certain repeat drug and property offenses, led with 70% of the vote Tuesday night and was projected to easily win.

The combined results are a clear signal that even in liberal California, voters are pushing back on some of the criminal justice reforms of the past.

The new “tough on crime” measure places California back to where it was before 2014 when then Attorney General Kamala Harris pushed the measure that sparked the rise in property crimes across the state.