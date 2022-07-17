Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – A police officer conducting a traffic stop in Mountain View shortly after midnight Friday was shot by a gunman who then fled. Police announced on Sunday they have the shooter in custody.

According to the Mountain View Police Department, early Saturday morning a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane. The person operating the vehicle opened fire and shot the officer, KTVU reported.

The officer, who did not return fire, sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body while the suspect fled the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, the suspect crashed his vehicle at Hidden Avenue and Villa Street. Once he crashed, the suspect fled on foot, police said.

The interaction was only seconds before the suspect opened fire at close range, according to authorities.

The 5-year police veteran was transported to the hospital. His injuries are described as non-life-threatening, according to authorities.

The wounded officer was working an overtime shift focusing on DUI enforcement when he was shot, Mountain View police said.

“I am forever grateful that this was not a tragedy for our MVPD family,” said Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung. “Our officers go out every day, not knowing what they may encounter on patrol.”

Once the gunman was tracked down and arrested on Sunday, the agency made the announcement on Twitter.

“We got him,” the department exclaimed as they offered gratitude to additional law enforcement agencies that assisted in capturing the gunman.

BREAKING: We got him. With huge thanks to multiple law enforcement agency partners, the man suspected of shooting our officer has been safely apprehended. We will have more info. soon. Interviews will be after 5 pm today. Email PIO Katie Nelson at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/vXBMYVsMNg — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) July 17, 2022

Police did not immediately provide details of the arrest or suspect information.