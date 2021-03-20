MODESTO, Calif — A Modesto Police Officer now faces criminal charges in connection to the shooting death of Trevor Seever. According to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, Joseph Lamantia has been charged with one count of Voluntary Manslaughter.

Lamantia pleaded not guilty through his attorneys in court Thursday. Judge Jeffrey Mangar ordered he be remanded into custody and bail was set to the amount of $100,000, ABC10 reported.

Lamantia will appear in court again on June 17.

Shooting

According to a press release from the city of Modesto, Officer Joseph Lamantia shot and killed Trevor Seever after a 911 call from Seever’s family on Dec. 29, 2020. The call from Seever’s family reported he was sending threatening text messages to his family, saying, “just watch what happens to you” and that he was on his way to their home. He was reportedly armed with a recently purchased firearm.

Modesto police released a body cam video in February showing an officer arriving and running towards someone, shouting “Get on the ground!” before firing at least four times. While hollering orders at Seever to put his hands in the air, Lamantia fired three more times. Although Seever was believed to be armed, a weapon was not located.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office and the Modesto Police Department’s Use of Force Review Board have both separately reviewed the case. Modesto’s Use of Force Review Board found, “Lamantia was in violation of the Modesto Police Department’s policies, procedures, and training, resulting in a recommendation to terminate Officer Lamantia’s employment with the City of Modesto.”