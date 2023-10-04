Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A motorcycle officer with the Manhattan Beach Police Department was killed Wednesday morning in a collision on the 405 Freeway in the City of Carson.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash on I-405 at Del Amo Blvd. was first reported at 5:15 a.m., according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The motor officer was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. Further information was not immediately available on the identity of the fallen officer.

According to FOX 11’s on scene reporter, three to four other vehicles may have been involved in the crash and one additional person was also transported to the hospital. The condition of that individual is unknown.

Due to the ongoing traffic fatality investigation, police said all six lanes were diverted off the freeway at Avalon as the 405 was completely shut down while the CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team performs its work.

