A California man faces charges after a deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot in an exchange of gunfire during a hit-and-run investigation last week, law enforcement authorities said.

Riverside County deputies were searching for a hit-and-run suspect Wednesday evening in Palm Desert, which is near Palm Springs. During the search, they came upon a vehicle with two people inside. While the driver was being detained, the passenger opened fire at deputies, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

At least one deputy returned fire, the agency said. During the gun battle, one deputy and the passenger were both shot and hospitalized, reported FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The deputy had to undergo emergency surgery, but was reportedly in stable condition. Further details were not provided regarding the wounded gunman who is also listed in stable condition.

The vehicle’s driver, a 34-year-old resident of Desert Hot Springs, was initially arrested on an outstanding warrant. However, due to his “actions and involvement during the incident” he was later charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Saturday.

Investigators from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol are investigating the matter.

Further clarifying details were not immediately available.