RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — After a nearly yearlong investigation, a Moreno Valley man and woman were arrested Thursday on suspicion of torturing a 4-year-old child who suffered brain injuries, officials said.

Michael Joe Macliz Sr., 45, and Christina Michael Daniela Rivera, 47, were taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. on $1 million arrest warrants, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Department had been investigating the pair since January this year, when the 4-year-old child was admitted to Loma Linda Medical Center with life-threatening head, face and brain injuries.

The child remains in a nursing facility for long-term care, officials said.

Investigators found that the child’s injuries were a result of physical abuse suffered under the care of Macliz and Rivera, the Sheriff’s Department said.

As a result, they were booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of torture and child endangerment charges, KTLA reported.

Rivera also is being held on suspicion of assault of a child under 8 years of age, resulting in the child becoming comatose due to brain injury or suffering paralysis, according to county inmate records.

Officials did not provide information on the child’s relationship to Macliz and Rivera.