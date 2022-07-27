Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

San Francisco – A California burglar returned to the scene of the crime after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company’s corporate office.

The unknown thief stole some petty cash from Johnny Doughnuts’ office in the Bay Area on Saturday night. Oddly, he also grabbed the keys to a bakery vehicle, but didn’t steal the vehicle itself.

San Rafael police are seeking the public’s help to identify the burglar, who used an unknown tool to “manipulate” the office’s doorknob and get inside around 10 p.m., according to Lt. Dan Fink. The crime was reported to police on Monday.

Surveillance video shows the man moving between the office and a back storage area, where he pried open a filing cabinet, Fink said.

Craig Blum, founder of Johnny Doughnuts, told the AP that his company plans to deliver a few dozen doughnuts to the San Rafael police officers “who came to our aid to ensure that we can continue serving our community hand-crafted doughnuts without interruption.”